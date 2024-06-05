Power outage closes Valerie C. Woodard Center

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Valerie C. Woodard Center will be closed to the public on Wednesday due to a power outage.

This means all in-person services will not be available.

Office workers said all of today’s appointments will be rescheduled to another day.

Customers in need of services from the Department of Community Resources can visit the Ella B. Scarborough Center in person or online.

Tax payments can also be made online.

For further updates, please visit www.MeckNC.gov.

