Fallen trees down power lines, triggering outages for thousands in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — More than 7,000 people were without power in east Charlotte as a thunderstorm rolled across the area on Monday.

According to Duke Energy’s outage map, the outage was reported on Albemarle Road just before 4 p.m.

A manager at the Home Depot on Albemarle Road told Channel 9 that one power line was down and their store was experiencing outages.

Channel 9 Meteorologist John Ahrens was on the ground on Albemarle Road, where at least two power lines were down and two others were on the verge of being knocked down. Only one side of the road was open and traffic backup was heavy.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom also flew over the scene as crews were working to clear the road.

Duke Energy expected power to be restored by 7 p.m. Monday. Just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, power appeared to be restored for everyone except 74 people, according to the outage map.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Cherryville residents return to normality after storm causes extensive power outages, damage)

Cherryville residents return to normality after storm causes extensive power outages, damage





©2023 Cox Media Group