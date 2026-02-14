Powerball ticket winning $1M bought at Mooresville gas station

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The North Carolina Lottery announced that a ticket bought in Mooresville has won $1 million.

Officials said the largest prize won across the U.S. was the million-dollar ticket bought at a gas station in Mooresville.

The ticket was bought at Fast Phil’s on Charlotte Highway for $2, lottery officials said. The ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls.

The winner has 180 days to claim the prize, the NC Lottery announced.

WATCH: Monroe pastor’s STEM center empowers local students, transforms neighborhood

Monroe pastor’s STEM center empowers local students, transforms neighborhood

©2026 Cox Media Group