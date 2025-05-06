PowerSchool says hacker deleted student, teacher records obtained in breach

CHARLOTTE — An education technology company says information has been deleted after North Carolina student and teacher records were compromised in a hack.

We reported earlier this year when PowerSchool was breached on Dec. 19. Hackers took information like addresses, Social Security numbers, and contact information.

The company now reports that the data was deleted, after the alleged hacker said so. That’s according to WRAL in Raleigh.

WRAL reports that PowerSchool paid a ransom and then watched a video of the hacker deleting data.

The breach affected school districts across the Carolinas, including Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

PowerSchool is offering two years of free identity protection and credit monitoring to those affected.

