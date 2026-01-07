Local

Pregnant woman, children sent to hospital after Rowan County crash

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Pregnant woman, children sent to hospital after Rowan County crash
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Crews rushed two adults, including a pregnant woman, and two children to a hospital after a crash Wednesday morning.

>>LINK: Stay updated on live traffic conditions

The collision happened just after 8 a.m. on Highway 70 and Kesler Road in Rowan County.

State troopers said a car came across the highway and hit another. Authorities have not shared the conditions of the people who were hurt.

VIDEO: Crews respond to three-alarm fire at Rowan County Freightliner

Crews respond to three-alarm fire at Rowan County Freightliner

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read