Pregnant woman, children sent to hospital after Rowan County crash

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Crews rushed two adults, including a pregnant woman, and two children to a hospital after a crash Wednesday morning.

The collision happened just after 8 a.m. on Highway 70 and Kesler Road in Rowan County.

State troopers said a car came across the highway and hit another. Authorities have not shared the conditions of the people who were hurt.

