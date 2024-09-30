‘Wiped out’: Hundreds left homeless after historic flooding in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The destruction in Asheville looks like something out of a movie.

Propane tanks, refrigerators and what appeared to be pieces of someone’s home were left strewn in the path of a bridge -- the force of the flood water was so great it picked up everything in its way.

Now, residents are left in disbelief at the looming clean-up task ahead of them.

“I think we’re all kind of coming out of that shellshock, it took me seeing this for the first time to really grasp everything that everybody’s been through,” Alexis Dossett told Channel 9′s Jonathan Lowe on Monday.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over Asheville’s flood-ravaged River Arts District on Saturday. Days later, the rivers have receded, but they’ve revealed the heartwrenching extent of the damage.

“The artists that were there, and it’s a big part of our community -- for it to just be wiped out, that’s a lot, it’s a big hit for us,” said Mark McCauley.

And it wasn’t just the flooding that displaced thousands.

“We just heard like the loudest crack and gust of wind ever, and then before we knew it, a tree had come through our bedroom,” McCauley told Lowe.

Mark and Alexis were among the many gathered on the bridge overlooking the French Broad River as they took stock of what Tropical Storm Helene unleashed on their community.

“I raised my kids pretty much over here, I would strap my kid to me while I bartended, and everything’s gone,” Dossett said.

Now, they’re among the hundreds here that are now homeless.

“We’re staying at a hotel in downtown right now, they’re housing us,” Dossett said.

The devastation here is widespread and complete, but there are also signs all around that they won’t be alone as they try to recover.

“I think we’re all just trying to figure out what’s next and how to take care of each other, there’s nothing else we can do,” Dossett said.

The number of reported deaths in the Asheville area continues to rise. On Monday, Buncombe County officials reported they have at least 40 storm-related deaths. Henderson County reported five storm-related deaths, and Haywood County reported four.

