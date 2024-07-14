President Biden to address nation after assassination attempt on Donald Trump

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden says he’ll address the nation from the Oval Office on Sunday at 8 p.m. following the apparent assassination attempt of Donald Trump at a political rally.

Biden spoke briefly Sunday afternoon saying he and Jill Biden were praying for the family of the person killed at the rally and that he was sincerely grateful that Trump is “doing well and recovering.”

Biden says: “There’s no place in America for this kind of violence, or any violence for that matter.”

Biden said he’s directed an independent review of the security at the rally Saturday where a gunman apparently tried to assassinate Trump.

Biden said he has also directed the U.S. Secret Service to review all security measures for the Republican National Convention which begins Monday in Milwaukee.

Biden urged Americans not to make assumptions about the motive of the shooter, who was killed by U.S. Secret Service. He says they’re working swiftly to investigate the incident.

“Unity is the most elusive goal of all,” he added, while urging the public to strive for it.

