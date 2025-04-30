‘Unreal’: Charlotte teacher wins $172,300 lottery jackpot

RALEIGH — A Charlotte teacher plans to buy a new car after hitting the jackpot from a lottery ticket she bought at a west Charlotte gas station, N.C. Education Lottery officials announced on Wednesday.

Victoria Washington stopped on her way home from school last Thursday and grabbed a $1 Cash 5 ticket, which led to a $172,302 jackpot win.

“It was the most exciting feeling I’ve ever had,” she told officials. “It was unreal.”

Washington, a teacher for over 20 years, bought her lucky Quick Pick ticket from Saturn Petroleums on Little Rock Road, officials said.

Her ticket matched all five numbers on April 24. The odds of matching all five balls are 1 in 962,598.

“I’ve had some success before, but nothing like this,” Washington said. “I matched four balls two other times. That’s what made me think I could get all five one day.”

She called her friend right away to share the big news.

“It was thrilling,” Washington said. “It still hasn’t sunk in yet.”

She claimed her prize at lottery headquarters Wednesday, and after taxes, she took home $123,627.

