President Joe Biden heads to North Carolina this week

RALEIGH, N.C. — President Joe Biden is heading to North Carolina this week.

On Thursday, Biden will be in the Raleigh-Durham area. He’ll talk about “Bidenomics” and his administration’s Investing in America Agenda.

The goal of the agenda is to repair and rebuild infrastructure, lower costs, support small businesses, and create jobs that pay well.

The exact location of Biden’s appearance has not yet been released.

The visit comes a week after Vice President Kamala Harris visited Charlotte to announce $285 million in mental health funding for schools across the country, including $12 million to North Carolina.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

