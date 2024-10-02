President Joe Biden to visit the Carolinas to survey storm damage

NORTH CAROLINA — President Joe Biden is expected to visit the Carolinas to survey damage from Tropical Storm Helene.

This visit comes amid continued search and rescue efforts underway in our area.

More than 800 people have been rescued in North Carolina since Helene first hit Friday morning.

CNN is reporting 73 people have died in the Tar Heel state, including a 6-year-old boy and his grandparents in Asheville.

Biden is expected to arrive in the Carolinas Wednesday afternoon.

