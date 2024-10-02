Volunteers transport resources by land, air to western NC

CHARLOTTE — Many in western North Carolina were still without water, power, and cell service on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, local volunteers have been coming together to ensure those residents get vital necessities.

Mint Hill resident Molly Phillip and hundreds of others in the community brought water, food, diapers, and more to the fire department on Fairview Road.

Channel 9 was there when firefighters loaded trailers to drive to Boone.

Deputy Chief John Phillips said the department is partnering with Samaritan’s Purse to distribute the items to demolished mountain towns.

“Our job is to help people on their worst day and that’s what’s happening in western North Carolina right now,” Phillips said.

Channel 9 met with Operation Airdrop at the Concord-Padgett Regional Airport, as well.

“Where people cannot get to by vehicle, we are sending help and it is getting there,” said Tedi Peets, with Operation Airdrop.

Pilots with the nonprofit are flying their planes filled with supplies to people in need.

“These people are coming in on planes from across the entire country just to run supplies everywhere we need to be,” Peets said.

Phillips wants more neighbors to respond to the urgent call for help.

“I hope that people remember that we are all human beings, and we should support and take care of one another,” she said.

Operation Airdrop is still looking for volunteers with planes to fly supplies.

