President Trump moves to pay TSA workers as DHS shutdown hits 41 days

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Thursday he will sign an order directing the Homeland Security secretary to immediately pay TSA workers as the DHS funding shutdown stretches into its 41st day.

The move comes as airports face mounting delays, soaring callout rates, and hundreds of TSA officers quitting after missing paychecks, according to the Associated Press.

Trump said he wanted to stop the “chaos at the airports,” while the White House explored — but did not commit to — invoking a national emergency to free up funds.

Senators continued negotiations on what Republicans called a “last and final” offer to Democrats, who are demanding limits on immigration enforcement before agreeing to fund DHS.

The shutdown has led to long security lines, missed flights, and warnings of possible airport closures.

TSA leadership testified that workers are facing severe financial hardship and a sharp rise in assaults on officers.

Meanwhile, lawmakers on both sides remain divided over immigration policy, enforcement practices, and how to end the impasse.

VIDEO: Charlotte airport TSA employees face financial hardship during shutdown

Charlotte airport TSA employees face financial hardship during shutdown

©2026 Cox Media Group