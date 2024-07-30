Presidential candidates discuss reproductive rights

CHARLOTTE — As Iowa’s six-week abortion ban takes effect, Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign is hitting former President Donald Trump on abortion rights.

The former president appointed three conservative justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade.

State senators and candidate for Lieutenant Governor Rachel Hunt said a Trump presidency would pave the way for more restrictions.

“Vice President Harris has led the way in this country to protect women’s reproductive healthcare rights. And President Trump called overturning Roe v. Wade an incredible thing, and we know he will go further,” Hunt elaborated.

Former President Trump has previously said he would support a federal abortion ban with exceptions.

However, last month during the debate, he said the issues should be left to the states.

During an event in Florida on Friday, Trump laid out when he thinks an abortion should be allowed.

“Like Ronald Reagan, I strongly believe in exceptions for the life of the mother, rape, and incest. I think it’s very important; don’t forget,” Trump explained.

Iowa’s new abortion law bans abortions after six weeks unless there is a medical emergency or fetal abnormalities that are incompatible with life.

