Residents urge city to reject rezoning that would displace 60 mobile homes

CHARLOTTE — Dozens of residents and community activists urged the Charlotte City Council to reject a rezoning petition that could displace 60 trailer homes.

The proposal involves a developer’s plan to construct apartments and retail spaces near Prosperity Church Road, which would require the displacement of families who own their mobile homes but not the land they occupy.

“Nowhere in the Charlotte area will we find $500 affordable housing and the apartments across the Forest Park area cost three times that just for a studio apartment,” said Leonel Chaves, a resident affected by the proposed rezoning.

The Charlotte City Council chamber was filled with people opposing the rezoning during a recent meeting.

The attorney representing the project stated that the landowner has decided to sell the property, and regardless of the council’s decision, the mobile home residents will have to vacate by 2026.

The council is not expected to vote on the rezoning petition until August at the earliest.

