Price gouging law goes into effect as Hurricane Helene heads towards the Carolinas

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has announced that the state’s law against price gouging is now in effect.

This decision came after Governor Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency due to Hurricane Helene.

“With the possibility that Hurricane Helene could affect South Carolina after making landfall in Florida, we all need to be prepared. We can expect normal price increases, and those are not considered price gouging under our law. But we may see businesses and individuals looking to unfairly take advantage of the situation through price gouging of food, gasoline, lodging, and other commodities as defined by the statute. By our law, that’s a criminal violation and an unfair trade practice,” Wilson said.

The price gouging law is a general prohibition of unconscionable prices during times of disaster. It is in effect until the state of emergency expires or is terminated.

Price gougers can be charged for excessive pricing, a misdemeanor offense punishable by a $1,000 fine and/or 30 days in jail.

For residents who feel as if they are a victim of price gouging, there are certain steps you can take to help our office investigate. Those steps include the following:

Note the time, place, address, and name of the gas station or business.

Note the price you paid.

Note any prices nearby and get the same information on those stations or businesses.

Take pictures that identify the business, along with the price.

Provide your name and contact information.

The attorney general’s office will need that information to conduct a thorough investigation. Please email any examples and documentation to pricegouging@scag.gov. You can also give us that information on our website at https://www.scag.gov/price-gouging/. If you don’t have access to email or our website, you may call 803-737-3953 and leave a message if you have witnessed a likely violation. Please include the details we need to be able to investigate.

