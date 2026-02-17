Price scanning errors lead to fine for Rural King in Conover

CONOVER, N.C. — Rural King in Conover was fined $5,000 by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services for price scanning errors.

Two failed inspections revealed eight overcharges out of 50 items tested in September and 19 overcharges out of 300 items tested in October.

According to the Hickory Record, the store is one of 10 Rural King stores fined by the state agency.

