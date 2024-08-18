Pride parade takes over the streets of Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Thousands took to the streets of Uptown Charlotte Sunday for the annual pride parade.
The two-day festival kicked off Saturday with a variety of entertainers, musicians, bands, hundreds of vendors, and lots of great food.
Sunday it was time for the annual parade and folks flooded the streets.
Organizers hoped for an even bigger turnout than 2023 which brought out a record 11,000 participants.
Some of the Channel 9 Team were out walking in the parade.
Forecasts predicted the possibility of some rain showers but fortunately for all involved it was a sunny dry day.
