Principal accused of failing to report sexual abuse of student by a teacher

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — The principal of a school has been accused of failing to report the sexual abuse of a student by a teacher, according to the Kannapolis Police Department.

Police said they received a complaint in October regarding Kendra Brown Woods, who is the principal of the Concord Lake STEAM Academy.

The complaint said Kendra Brown Woods failed to report a crime.

Upon investigating, Kendra Brown Woods was charged with one count of failure to report abuse and one count of failure to report crimes against juveniles.

She was then arrested and taken to Mecklenburg County jail, according to police.

Police said 23-year-old Tyler Christian Woods was also arrested in connection with this case. He was a teacher at Concord Lake STEAM Academy.

Tyler Christian Woods has been charged with three counts of indecent liberties with a child, one count of disseminating obscenity to a minor, and one count of permitting a minor to assist in obscenity, according to police.

He is being held at the Cabarrus County jail on a $100,000 bond.

Police said Kendra Brown Woods and Tyler Christian Woods are not related.

