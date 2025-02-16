‘Pristine’ waterfront property hits market at $24M

CARTERET, N.C. — One of the largest plots of land in a coastal North Carolina county is on the market for an eye-popping price.

Whitetail Properties Real Estate, headquartered in Illinois, has listed 7,473 acres of waterfront property in northern Carteret County for $24 million — or $3,211 per acre. Charlie Morgan, one of the listing agents for the property, told Triangle Business Journal that the land hit the market in late January and can be leveraged for a variety of uses, from residential to hunting opportunities.

“I know people say this all the time, but this land is truly one-of-a-kind,” Morgan said. “There’s not another property like it, that I know of, in the county, and I don’t know that you could reasonably recreate it even if you wanted to.”

