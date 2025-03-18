Program providing mental health services expands to western NC

CHARLOTTE — The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office is expanding its RISE program to dozens of other counties in North Carolina.

The Restoring Individuals Safely and Effectively program provides mental health services within the criminal justice system.

Those services include therapy, medication management, and social services.

The program is now extended to 36 counties in North Carolina’s western district.

VIDEO: Former police officer shares mental trauma to help others going through it

Former police officer shares mental trauma to help others going through it

©2025 Cox Media Group