Project 2025: Local Democrats say it would be Trump administration’s goal

CHARLOTTE — President Joe Biden’s campaign is focusing attacks on Project 2025. That’s a controversial 900-page plan by the Washington think tank The Heritage Foundation that outlines conservative policy goals under a Trump administration.

They include additional abortion restrictions, mass deportations and giving presidential control over the Department of Justice.

Former President Donald Trump has distanced himself from Project 2025, saying he knows nothing about it.

Local Democrats don’t believe that.

“Everyone that is going to be a part of his administration has buy into this project,” said Rep. Wesley Harris, who represents Ballantyne. “And so you can be certain that if he returned to the White House, this is going to be the day one agenda.”

Trump posted on Truth Social that he disagrees with some of the things that Project 2025 is saying and some other parts of it are “absolutely ridiculous and abysmal.” He did not specify which parts he disagrees with.

