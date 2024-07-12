Local

Project 2025: Local Democrats say it would be Trump administration’s goal

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Election 2024 Trump VP FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump listens to questions during a presidential debate with President Joe Biden, Thursday, June 27, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File) (Gerald Herbert/AP)

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — President Joe Biden’s campaign is focusing attacks on Project 2025. That’s a controversial 900-page plan by the Washington think tank The Heritage Foundation that outlines conservative policy goals under a Trump administration.

They include additional abortion restrictions, mass deportations and giving presidential control over the Department of Justice.

Biden says during news conference he's going to 'complete the job' despite calls to bow out

Former President Donald Trump has distanced himself from Project 2025, saying he knows nothing about it.

Local Democrats don’t believe that.

“Everyone that is going to be a part of his administration has buy into this project,” said Rep. Wesley Harris, who represents Ballantyne. “And so you can be certain that if he returned to the White House, this is going to be the day one agenda.”

Trump posted on Truth Social that he disagrees with some of the things that Project 2025 is saying and some other parts of it are “absolutely ridiculous and abysmal.” He did not specify which parts he disagrees with.

(WATCH BELOW: Despite shaky debate, Dems reiterate support for Biden as nominee)

Despite shaky debate, Dems reiterate support for Biden as nominee

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read