Project at Queens Landing site on hold

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A decision on Arnold Cos.’ plan to revamp the Queens Landing site on Lake Norman is still months away.

At its meeting this week, the Mooresville Board of Commissioners granted the developer’s request to table the matter until April 15.

Arnold Cos. recently scaled back its plans for new development at Queens Landing in an effort to win support for the project. The South Carolina developer is proposing 108 apartments at the site and to restore an existing restaurant/bar, conference center and marina at Queens Landing, town documents show.

Read more on CBJ’s website here.

(WATCH: Carolina Strong: Sending love to lonely seniors in nursing homes)

Carolina Strong: Sending love to lonely seniors in nursing homes

©2024 Cox Media Group