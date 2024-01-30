Propane heater blamed for devastating house fire in Morganton

MORGANTON, N.C. — Firefighters in Burke County say a fire that destroyed a home started from a propane heater.

The fire happened at a mobile home Tuesday on Huffman View Trail in Morganton. Firefighters said when they got to the home, flames had already spread across it.

The owner of the home said he had left an hour earlier to meet a family member, and he had left the heater on, Channel 9′s Dave Faherty learned.

Three different fire departments responded to the fire to contain the flames.

Nobody was reported to be hurt.

(WATCH: Community supports Morganton officer, family who lost home in fire)

Community supports Morganton officer, family who lost home in fire

©2024 Cox Media Group