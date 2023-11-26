3 firefighters injured while fighting house fire in Steele Creek

Three firefighters are recovering from injuries suffered while fighting a house fire Sunday morning.

Fire crews were called to Rocky Gap Lane just before 6:30 a.m.

A two-story home was fully engulfed when crews arrived on scene.

Charlotte Fire Department tells us three firefighters were injured when a garage collapsed.

Two firefighters were treated at Atrium Hospital in Steele Creek with minor injuries and one was taken to Atrium CMC with more serious injuries.

Charlotte Fire Department assisted the Steele Creek Fire Department in fighting this fire.

Crews appear to have the fire knocked down as of 8:30 a.m.

The fire is under investigation but so far there is no word on what caused it.

No updates are currently available on those firefighters that were injured.

This is a developing story and updates will be provided as they become available.

