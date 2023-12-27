Property tax deadline looms for Meck County homeowners

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Mecklenburg County property taxes are due next week.

After Jan. 5, tax bills will accrue 2% interest in January, and 0.75% for every month after that.

But according to our partners at the Charlotte Observer, taxpayers are leaving money on the table. The newspaper reports millions of dollars from the Helping Out Mecklenburg’s Homeowners with Economic Support, or HOMES, program will go unclaimed.

The program provides up to $660 to Mecklenburg County families in need, and its funding recently increased to $12 million. So despite double the applicants this year, there will likely be money left over.

The deadline to apply for the program passed on Dec. 15, but the county’s department of resources says it will recommend commissioners roll it over to next year.

