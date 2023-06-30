Local

Proposal for new Costco store in region takes a step forward

By Charlotte Business Journal

SC Costco Three readings must pass for final approval of the rezoning request. (IMAGE COURTESY OF COSTCO WHOLESALE)

INDIAN LAND, S.C. — Crosland Southeast’s efforts to bring a new Costco Wholesale Corp. location to a site near its major Indian Land mixed-use development moved closer to reality this week.

At its meeting on June 26, the Lancaster County Council approved the second reading for a rezoning request by Crosland concerning a 28-acre site at 8918 Charlotte Highway. The site is adjacent to The Exchange at Indian Land, an under-construction project led by Crosland, and is being targeted by Costco for a store.

Three readings must pass for final approval of the rezoning request.

