Proposal for new Costco store in region takes a step forward

INDIAN LAND, S.C. — Crosland Southeast’s efforts to bring a new Costco Wholesale Corp. location to a site near its major Indian Land mixed-use development moved closer to reality this week.

At its meeting on June 26, the Lancaster County Council approved the second reading for a rezoning request by Crosland concerning a 28-acre site at 8918 Charlotte Highway. The site is adjacent to The Exchange at Indian Land, an under-construction project led by Crosland, and is being targeted by Costco for a store.

Three readings must pass for final approval of the rezoning request.

Read more here.

(WATCH BELOW: Apple closes store at Northlake Mall)

Apple closes store at Northlake Mall

©2023 Cox Media Group