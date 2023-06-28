Vintage home goods store opening at Optimist Hall

CHARLOTTE — A popular Atlanta-based vintage home goods store is set to open its first North Carolina location at Optimist Hall.

The Merchant, which will feature products from Charlotte-based vendors, will open on July 1.

The store specializes in vintage home goods and features a curated selection of gifts and stationery. All items within the store are available for purchase, from the furniture to the light fixtures.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to bring The Merchant to Charlotte,” co-owner Dan Collier said in a news release. “At The Merchant, we’re known for our one-of-a-kind vintage home goods, from linens to glassware, which we hand select during a bi-annual trip to Roundtop, Texas.”

The team behind The Merchant, Daniel Richards Inc., also owns and operates several other retail tenants at Optimist Hall, including Archer Paper Goods, Collier Candy Company, and Paradiso Plant Shop.

The Merchant will be in the 3,546 square foot end space next to Paradiso Plant Shop on the north end of the restaurant wing. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

This marks the 28th tenant to join the lineup in the nearly four years since Optimist Hall opened.

