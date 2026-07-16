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Proposed bill could make traveling easier for families flying with children

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Charlotte airport on Aug. 30, 2024 Charlotte Douglas International Airport is expecting more than 300,000 passengers this Labor Day weekend. Expect long lines as you try to get through TSA as well as heavy traffic flow as you make your way to your gate.
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Families flying with children may soon find it easier to get through TSA thanks to a new bill that could expand family lanes.

The proposed ‘Improving Travel for American Families Act’ passed the United States House on Wednesday.

Those dedicated security lanes are for parents with kids 12 years old and under. If the bill passes, more family lanes could be tested at select airports across the country.

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Currently, there are only 13 airports in the nation with dedicated family lanes, two of which are in the Carolinas at Charlotte Douglas and Charleston International.

The bill is now in the Senate.

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