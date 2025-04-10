Proposed development could bring more than 300 townhomes to Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — QTR Development Partners LLC is eyeing a site in Kannapolis for a project that could bring hundreds of new townhomes to the area.

The developers are seeking to rezone 53.2 acres on the 3300 block of Camp Julia Road, according to the Charlotte Business Journal.

The project could possibly create 324 townhomes.

A rezoning request for the project was initially on the agenda for last month’s Kannapolis Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, but it was tabled until the next meeting on April 15.

According to the Charlotte Business Journal, the fate of the project could become much clearer after that meeting.

