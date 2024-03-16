CHARLOTTE — A proposed south Charlotte development is threatening the habitat of two eagles and the city is holding a public hearing Monday on whether to allow the project.

Residents are fighting to ensure that the eagles, Piper and Glen, and their babies, can live in peace on undeveloped land between Rea Road and Elm Lane.

Proposed development threatens eagle habitat in south Charlotte

The eagles’ nest is about 900 feet away from the massive project that is being pitched.

The Charlotte City Council will hear from the developer, RK Investors, and the public during the hearing.

The developer originally planned 1,100 apartments and townhomes. Those plans have been cut down to 640 units.

VIDEO: Bald eagle flies commercial at Charlotte Douglas

Bald eagle flies commercial at Charlotte Douglas

©2024 Cox Media Group