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Proposed NC constitutional amendment aims to limit property taxes

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
NC House committee proposes stricter regulations on HOAs
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina House committee is set to support an amendment to cap local property lax levies.

READ MORE >> NC lawmakers consider amendment to cap property taxes

Supporters of the Constitutional Amendment Property Tax Levy Limit believe it would stop local governments from increasing property taxes above a certain level, the Hickory Daily Record reported.

If the bill passes the legislature, it would be placed on the November 3 general election ballot.

VIDEO: Residents worry about paying higher property taxes after latest revaluations

Residents worry about paying higher property taxes after latest revaluations

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