Proposed NC constitutional amendment aims to limit property taxes

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina House committee is set to support an amendment to cap local property lax levies.

Supporters of the Constitutional Amendment Property Tax Levy Limit believe it would stop local governments from increasing property taxes above a certain level, the Hickory Daily Record reported.

If the bill passes the legislature, it would be placed on the November 3 general election ballot.

VIDEO: Residents worry about paying higher property taxes after latest revaluations

Residents worry about paying higher property taxes after latest revaluations

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