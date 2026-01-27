Proposed tuition hike could generate $49 million for UNC universities

CHARLOTTE — A possible tuition hike could be coming to the University of North Carolina system.

Leaders say they are considering increasing undergraduate tuition by an average of $125 per year for in-state students and nearly $1,000 for out-of-state students.

If approved, the hike would go into effect for the 2026-27 academic year.

The system’s board of governors will consider the proposal next week.

There are 16 schools in the UNC System. The universities would generate $49 million in additional revenue from its proposed increases.

