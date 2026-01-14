Reduced tuition program at UNC Asheville now includes neighboring states

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — UNC Asheville is expanding its Access Asheville program by offering lower tuition to qualifying students from neighboring states.

Up until now, the program was only available to students from North Carolina. Now, students from South Carolina, Georgia, Virginia and Tennessee can take advantage of reduced tuition.

Leaders say they hope it will help families keep up with the rising cost of college.

“It’s important that students and families know what their cost is and that they know it so that they can make their decisions in time for deadlines for college and universities,” Shannon Shepherd, the university’s director of financial aid, said.

The program is only available for first-year or transfer students.

