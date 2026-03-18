Prosecutors consider adult trial for 16‑year‑old in Rock Hill fatal shooting case

ROCK HILL, S.C. — South Carolina prosecutors signaled Tuesday that they may seek to try a 16‑year‑old girl as an adult in connection with a fatal shooting during an attempted robbery in Rock Hill.

The teen, who has been held in juvenile detention since Feb. 20, is charged with murder, conspiracy, and attempted armed robbery after allegedly planning for days to steal a gun from her 15‑year‑old boyfriend.

During the attempted robbery, the boyfriend shot and killed 18‑year‑old Za’veon Heath, an act prosecutors say appears to have been self‑defense.

Prosecutors filed a notice preserving their option to pursue an adult trial, though no decision has been made, according to the Herald.

If the case remains in Family Court, any sentence would end when the girl turns 22; an adult conviction for murder carries a mandatory minimum of 30 years.

Her attorney has argued that murder may not be the appropriate charge because she was not the shooter and cooperated with police.

A judge would need to approve any move to adult court, and no future hearing date has been set.

VIDEO: Teen girl charged in Rock Hill robbery death denied release

Teen girl charged in Rock Hill robbery death denied release

©2026 Cox Media Group