Teen girl charged in Rock Hill robbery death denied release

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A 16-year-old girl charged with last weekend’s shooting death of another Rock Hill teen will stay in juvenile detention for now.

A judge made the decision Tuesday regarding the shooting that happened during a robbery at a parking garage next to Fountain Park.

The case is unusual because the teen charged with murder isn’t accused of pulling the trigger.

However, police said her actions led up to the killing, which got her charged.

“My job is to go in and fight for her rights and fight for what I think is in her best legal interest,” said Montrio Belton Sr. defense attorney.

Belton asked the judge to release his 16-year-old client from juvenile detention Tuesday.

“Until my client pleads guilty or is found guilty, judicated guilty, my client is presumed innocent in this country of ours,” Belton said.

However, in court, a Rock Hill police detective testified saying the girl went to the downtown Rock Hill parking garage around 2 a.m. Friday and conspired with 18-year-old Za’veon Heath to rob a 15-year-old boy at gunpoint.

The 15-year-old shot and killed Heath during the robbery.

Detectives still charged the girl with murder saying her participation led to the shooting death.

In court, a judge decided the girl should remain in custody.

“This is not a hearing to determine her guilt but given the allegations, I’m ordering to continue detention,” the judge said.

