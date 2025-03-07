Prosecutors push for conviction in Kendal Crank murder trial

CHARLOTTE — Adonis Smith’s defense attorney told the jury his client’s life is in their hands after prosecutors argued why they believe he should go to prison for killing 27-year-old mother of two, Kendal Crank.

Defense attorney Justin Olsinski gave his final argument after Smith stepped off the witness stand in his own trial.

“This was a tragedy. No one is denying that,” Olsinski said.

The defense attorney admitted his client shot and killed Crank, shooting out of a black SUV in 2019.

However, he tried to convince the jury that Smith did not intentionally kill her.

Olsinski argued that men in a parking lot fired at the black SUV occupied by Smith.

Smith said he panicked and returned fire.

Olsinski also poked holes in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s investigation calling it incomplete, showing examples of officers allegedly pushing bystanders into the crime scene and rushing through the case.

“CMPD didn’t really care about getting this case right,” Olsinski said. “All they cared about was getting it done.”

However, prosecutor Arneatha James refuted that claim.

“When the police arrive on the scene, they have limited information, and they don’t have a crystal ball,” James said.

She argued that Smith was the aggressor that day and that self-defense shouldn’t even be considered.

James reminded jurors about the life taken asked the jury to find Smith guilty of murder.

Smith’s attorney reminded the jury that under self-defense law, even if a bystander is killed, the shooter is not criminally responsible.

He told jurors that they don’t have to like or agree with the law, but they must follow it.

The jury is expected to start deliberating on Monday.

