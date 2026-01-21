Protecting your pets from winter weather

CHARLOTTE — With an impactful winter storm forecast to hit the region this weekend, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control is urging pet owners to take immediate steps to protect their animals from dangerously cold conditions.

If you have outdoor pets, ACC says the most important thing you can do to protect them is to bring them inside. Freezing temperatures can put pets at risk of hypothermia, frostbite and even worsen preexisting medical conditions.

If bringing your pet inside isn’t a possibility, experts recommend taking the following steps to reduce their risk outdoors:

Create a dry and warm shelter, preferably one elevated off the ground, using dry straw or wood shavings as bedding. ACC says the shelter should be small enough to retain body heat while allowing enough room for the animal to move around.

Keep their water from freezing by breaking up ice and refilling fresh water throughout the day.

Give them extra food to help maintain body heat.

Watch for antifreeze. Its sweet smell and taste makes it attractive to pets, but it is highly toxic. Be sure to clean any spills immediately and secure any containers of it away from your pets.

Animal Care and Control also recommends dog coats or sweaters, especially for short-haired, senior and small-breed dogs.

Additionally, it’s important to check your pets’ paws for ice buildup, cracks or irritation from salt or chemical de-icers. ACC recommends washing paws with mild soap and water when returning from a walk.

If you have an outdoor cat, be sure to check under your hood before starting your car. The ACC says cats often seek warmth and shelter under car hoods, so tap it or honk your horn before driving.

