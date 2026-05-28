‘Protein in everything’: Finding balance as supplements flood supermarket shelves

CHARLOTTE — You may have noticed an increase in unconventional protein products on supermarket shelves. While these foods can be a convenient way to supplement protein intake, experts warn against relying too heavily on them.

Jamya Barnes takes her health seriously. She likes to exercise on the South End Rail Trail.

“Go to stay fit and, like, in shape,” she told Channel 9’s Erika Jackson. “So I work out, go to the gym, I run, I walk.”

Barnes says her healthy habits start in the kitchen, often opting for protein bars and shakes before workouts.

“Protein is showing up everywhere in every product, which in some aspects I think is a positive thing,” Kimberly Spatola, a registered dietician at Novant Health, said.

From protein pasta to protein chips and protein brownies, products with added protein are taking over grocery shelves.

“I’ve actually seen some ice cream that was protein, and I’m like, ok, they’re putting protein in everything now,” Barnes said.

Spatola says these products can help fill the gaps in your diet.

“Many people, and especially many older adults that I see, are really not eating enough protein throughout the day,” she said. “Some of these protein products can be a great way to help supplement and get their protein needs.”

But Spatola says items with added protein aren’t meant to replace naturally protein-rich foods, like meats, fish and beans. She says it’s important not to fill your diet with these replacements.

“I would say maybe limit to one, maybe two a day at most, because for the most part you can still reach all your protein needs, even those higher protein needs from those kind of naturally high protein-rich foods,” she said.

Barnes believes these products make it easy to balance healthy eating with her busy schedule.

“I think the protein thing is a good way to cheat and still get the protein in a healthy way,” she said.

Spatola says while protein supplements are helpful, they don’t have all the vitamins and minerals of natural protein. She says eating too much can cause GI issues.

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