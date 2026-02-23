Protestors rally against potential ICE facility in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. — Dozens of people made their feelings heard Sunday about a possible new Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Concord.

Protestors gathered outside a warehouse along Weddington Road. The group Indivisible Cabarrus County says ICE is considering converting the building into a new detention center.

It comes after a New York Times report listed Concord as a possible site. The paper cited property records and Department of Homeland Security documents.

