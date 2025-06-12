Protests planned in Charlotte as President Trump hosts military parade for Army’s 250th birthday

CHARLOTTE — A massive military parade is set to be met with protests across the country.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump is holding a military parade to celebrate the Army’s 250th birthday. He also turns 79 that day.

While 7,000 troops and hundreds of thousands of people gather in Washington, D.C., others across the country will be marching in defiance.

First Ward Park is one of 14 places where protests have been planned in our area on Saturday. The protest is organized by the No Kings group.

Channel 9 spoke with the mobilization director of Indivisible Charlotte, Rachelle Sal, who will be joining the demonstration.

She said she hopes it sends a reminder that the country is for the people, not billionaires.

“We refuse to concede power to someone who is overstepping the bounds of the executive office like we’re seeing in LA, and we want to build community with each other, because we have so much that needs to be fixed right here,” Sal said.

As for safety this weekend, organizers said they will work with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department here to make sure roads are closed for a safe route.

