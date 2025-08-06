Local

PSA Airlines hires nearly half of staff for new Charlotte HQ, still seeking 170 more

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Dion Flannery, president and CEO of PSA Airlines, is pictured with full motion flight simulators in Charlotte. (Melissa Key/CBJ)
CHARLOTTE — PSA Airlines has announced its hiring of nearly 50% of its employees for the carrier’s new headquarters in the Charlotte area.

According to the Charlotte Business Journal, the company has hired at least 100 people so far. However, it is still looking to hire 170 more.

PSA said more than 20,000 people have already applied for positions.

The regional carrier made the move from Ohio to the Queen City earlier this year.

