Public hearing set for renaming county building in honor of Rusty Rozzelle

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County commissioners are taking steps to honor the late Rusty Rozzelle.

Rozzelle spent 45 years with the county’s Stormwater Division and was passionate about water quality.

The 68-year-old died unexpectedly in May before he could retire from county employment.

The county wants to name the Land Use and Environmental Services Agency building after Rozzelle.

Commissioners are scheduled to vote Wednesday night to set a public hearing on the name change for Sept. 3.

VIDEO: Mecklenburg County commissioners make move in sales tax for transit plan

Mecklenburg County commissioners take next step in sales tax for transit plan

©2025 Cox Media Group