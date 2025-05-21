Rusty Rozzelle, longtime advocate for Mecklenburg County waterways, dies at 68

CHARLOTTE — A man who dedicated his life to protecting lakes, rivers, and streams in Mecklenburg County has died.

Rozzelle began working for the Mecklenburg County Land Use and Environmental Services agency in 1980.

He was an advocate for the environment and preservation for more than four decades.

“He was an outstanding team member, mentor, confidant and servant leader, who exemplified dedication and commitment to the community,” said LUESA Director Ebenezer Gujjarlapudi in a news release. “He was a consummate professional who lived out his calling to protect our natural resources and his legacy will continue because of his great work.”

Rozzelle attended West Mecklenburg High School and UNC Charlotte.

His family members have been in Mecklenburg County since the late 1700s.

They operated a ferry across the Catawba River, which became the namesake of Rozzelle’s Ferry Road.

Rozzelle died on May 13. He was 68.

