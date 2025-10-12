Pumpkin Palooza: Charlotte Knights hosts first-ever fall festival

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Knights hosted their first-ever Pumpkin Palooza at Truist Field on Saturday, offering a free event for families to enjoy a day of fall-themed activities.

The event featured a pumpkin patch on the outfield grass, live music, a beer garden with pumpkin-themed items, and various activities for children and adults alike. Attendees could purchase pumpkins, with large ones priced at $20 and small ones at $10.

The Pumpkin Palooza was designed to be a family-friendly event, organizers said. It ran from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with time for visitors to shop, sip, and pick pumpkins.

In addition to the pumpkin patch, the event offered yard games and photo opportunities.

The outfield of Truist Field, typically home to baseball players, was transformed into a festive fall setting, marking a unique use of the space that has also hosted a skating rink in the past, organizers said.

