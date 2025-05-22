Push for prayer at Cabarrus school board meetings draws legal challenge

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A non-profit group said a push to allow prayer before Cabarrus County School Board meetings could violate the U.S. Constitution.

According to the Charlotte Observer, the Freedom from Religion Foundation recently sent a legal complaint to the board.

This was due to board members voting to draft new guidelines that would allow prayers at meetings.

The board, as well as the public, will have the chance to weigh in on those guidelines later this year.

