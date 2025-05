CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Cabarrus County commissioners could not come to a majority decision on a new chairperson.

The final vote came down to a tie between Commissioners Jeff Jones and Laura Blackwell Lindsey.

Kenneth Wortman received one vote.

Under commission rules, Lindsey will continue in the role of acting chair until the commission votes again.

