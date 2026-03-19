QuikTrip donates $500K to support CMPD

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Foundation said it will use a $500,000 donation from QuikTrip on innovative technology, community programs and officer wellness.

The gas station chain presented the foundation with a check Wednesday at the Law Enforcement Center.

CMPD Chief Estella Patterson called the donation “a powerful investment in public safety.”

A similar donation from QT helped Gastonia Police buy their new drone mobile command unit. It allows their 11-man drone team to keep drones charged more often in the field. Officers can work inside the unit when there is sever weather and send drone video to officers in other locations.

VIDEO: Gastonia police unveil mobile drone command

Gastonia police unveil mobile drone command

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