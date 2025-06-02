‘Quite an outrage’: Wadesboro council member responds to censure

WADESBORO, N.C. — A Wadesboro Town Council member plans to respond to a vote to censure him Monday evening.

Chipper Long told Channel 9’s Gina Esposito his fellow council members voted 4-0 to censure him on May 5.

Long left that meeting early and said he hadn’t been going to closed session meeting for month because he felt bullied.

Channel 9 learned the vote took place when council went back into public session, according to a letter from the town attorney.

The letter said the “public censure was based on what the council has determined to be inappropriate posts on social media.”

It did not specify which posts.

Long is very active on his personal Facebook account, often posting about LGBTQ rights, Jesus, basset hounds and local news.

“If you look on social media, there’s quite an outrage as to this action,” Long said. “It sort of suppresses my First Amendment rights, which I’ve said all along.”

Channel 9 reached out to the other council members and the town manager, but have yet to hear back.

The Wadesboro Town Council meeting will begin at 5 p.m. Monday.

VIDEO: Wadesboro council member censured

Wadesboro council member censured

©2025 Cox Media Group