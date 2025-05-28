Wadesboro council member censured over social media post

WADESBORO, N.C. — A Wadesboro Town Council member has been censured.
Council Member Chipper Long said the town council decided to censure him in a 4-to-0 vote on May 5.
He then received a letter from the town attorney on Tuesday.
It said the public censure was based on what the council has determined to be an inappropriate post on social media.
Channel 9 reached out to the town for more details but has not heard back.
Long, however, said he plans to address the censure at the council meeting on June 2.
