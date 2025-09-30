Rabid cat confirmed in Landis; Rowan County issues warning

LANDIS, N.C. — The Rowan County Animal Shelter has issued a notice after a cat tested positive for rabies in the Landis area.

The animal was found near North Main Street and West Laurel Street.

According to health officials, rabies is fatal to people and animals once symptoms appear; however, it is preventable through vaccination.

Residents are encouraged to vaccinate their pets, as well as stay away from strays and wildlife.

If you see an animal behaving strangely or believe there has been a possible rabies exposure, call 704-216-7768.

